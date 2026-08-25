Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscribed 1.85 times

The offer received bids for 1.05 crore shares as against 1.31 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Symbiotec Pharmalab received bids for 2,42,73,015 shares as against 1,31,24,929 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (25 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and it will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 938 and 988 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 15 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 1,607 crore by Satwani Holdings LLP, Rosewood Investments, and India Business Excellence Fund III.

The objectives for the fresh issue includes Rs 112.5 crore for Prepayment/repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, and remaining amount for general corporate purpose.

The promoters are Anil Satwani, Kashish Satwani, Sushil Satwani and Satwani Holdings LLP. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 2,28,41,312 equity shares, aggregating to 36.41% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 33.28%.

Symbiotec Pharmalab is a research-driven pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with over 30 years of experience, engaged in APIs, CDMO services and complex injectables. The company has a strong global position in corticosteroid and steroidal-hormone APIs, with a portfolio of 60+ APIs supplied to over 200 customers across 40+ countries. It follows a backward-integrated farm/microbe-to-pharmacy model, with in-house manufacturing of key starting materials for over 80% of its products by revenue. The company is also expanding into biologics, GLP-1, insulin, niche APIs and complex injectables, supported by its R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

Ahead of the IPO, Symbiotec Pharmalab on Friday, 21 August 2026, raised Rs 526.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 53.28 lakh shares at Rs 988 each to 34 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 109.88 crore and sales of Rs 869.15 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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