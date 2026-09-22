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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symbiotec Pharmalab posts nearly 53% YoY fall in Q1 PAT

Symbiotec Pharmalab posts nearly 53% YoY fall in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Symbiotec Pharmalab has reported 52.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.1 crore despite a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 218.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Reported EBIDTA declined by 22.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 45.2 crore while reported EBIDTA margin contracted by 800 basis points YoY to 21% in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 17.5 crore, down by 60.9% from Rs 44.8 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company's net debt as on 30 June 2026 was Rs 398 crore. Post-IPO, the net debt stood at Rs 326 crore as on 20 September 2026.

 

Anil Satwani, chairman & managing director, Symbiotec Pharmalab, said: Our first results as a listed company reflect a business with a steady growing core and two new growth engines for the future.

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The API business built over three decades of steroid chemistry depth and regulated-market presence delivered steady revenue growth of 6% and EBITDA growth of 9%. Consistent, cash-generative growth here is what allows us to build the new growth engines with conviction.

In Complex Injectables, we filed our first ANDA from our Dual Chamber Vial platform this quarter one more step closer to commercialization and are progressing well towards a second filing in the coming months. Behind these filings sits a pipeline that is getting deeper: our development work is steadily adding new molecules to the DCV portfolio and opening adjacent formats, extending the platform into new therapeutic segments.

In Biotech - CDMO Services, engagement is widening steadily. New customers are exploring manufacturing programmes across our capabilities, and existing conversations are progressing favourably. This is a business built on trust and technical credibility these innovator customers take time to build the relationship, but are very sticky delivering a highly predictable, recurring revenue stream through take-or-pay arrangements."

Symbiotec Pharmalab is a research and development-driven, science-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across organic chemistry, biotechnology and complex injectables.

The scrip rose 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 1162 on the BSE.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 12:04 PM IST