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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symbiotec Pharmalab receives EIR report for Pithampur SEZ unit

Symbiotec Pharmalab receives EIR report for Pithampur SEZ unit

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Symbiotec Pharmalab announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Pithampur (SEZ), Madhya Pradesh India with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status. The inspection was conducted at the Company's manufacturing facility at Pithampur, from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026.
 

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 12:31 PM IST