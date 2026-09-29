Symbiotec Pharmalab surges after Pithampur facility gets EIR from US FDA
Symbiotec Pharmalab jumped 5.56% to Rs 1115.50 after the company announced the receipt of establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its manufacturing facility in Pithampur (SEZ), Madhya Pradesh.
The American drug regulatory has issued the said EIR report with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) status.
The US FDA had conducted an inspection at the companys manufacturing facility at Pithampur, from 10 August 2026 to 14 August 2026.
Symbiotec Pharmalab is a research and development-driven, science-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with capabilities across organic chemistry, biotechnology and complex injectables.
The company had reported 52.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 14.1 crore despite a 7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 218.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 11:16 AM IST