Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Symbiox Investment &amp; Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net loss of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.180.38 -53 OPM %-38.89-21.05 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP-0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Hi-Klass Trading &amp; Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Yash Trading &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.44 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SPV Global Trading reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Prakash Steelage standalone net profit declines 39.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alfa Transformers standalone net profit declines 74.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Chartered Capital &amp; Investment standalone net profit rises 379.41% in the December 2023 quarter

Dhoot Industrial Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 92.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon