Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 0.18 croreNet loss of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.180.38 -53 OPM %-38.89-21.05 -PBDT-0.010.03 PL PBT-0.010.03 PL NP-0.010 0
