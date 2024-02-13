Sales decline 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net loss of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2023. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 52.63% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.180.38-38.89-21.05-0.010.03-0.010.03-0.010