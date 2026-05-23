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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Sales decline 33.60% to Rs 0.83 crore

Net profit of Symbiox Investment & Trading Co reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.60% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 42.03% to Rs 1.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.831.25 -34 1.602.76 -42 OPM %1.20-32.80 -12.509.42 - PBDT0.01-0.41 LP 0.200.26 -23 PBT0.01-0.41 LP 0.200.26 -23 NP0.01-0.30 LP 0.150.19 -21

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

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