Symphony consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 332.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 26.50% to Rs 148.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.69% to Rs 1156.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1188.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Symphony rose 200.00% to Rs 48.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 332.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 308.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.332.00308.001156.001188.0017.177.4714.5311.6264.0030.00209.00178.0058.0023.00183.00152.0048.0016.00148.00117.00