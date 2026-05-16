Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Symphony reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Symphony reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Sales decline 30.74% to Rs 338.00 crore

Net loss of Symphony reported to Rs 218.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.74% to Rs 338.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 141.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 213.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.00488.00 -31 1131.001576.00 -28 OPM %14.7921.93 -10.9619.73 - PBDT58.00115.00 -50 169.00348.00 -51 PBT52.00110.00 -53 149.00326.00 -54 NP-218.0079.00 PL -141.00213.00 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

GRP reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Alivus Life Sciences Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Alivus Life Sciences Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 163 cr

Tata Steel Q4 PAT soars 125% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr

Tata Steel Q4 PAT soars 125% YoY to Rs 2,926 cr

Abans Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Abans Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.87 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Globalspace Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.45 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance