Symphony reports consolidated net loss of Rs 218.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 30.74% to Rs 338.00 croreNet loss of Symphony reported to Rs 218.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 79.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 30.74% to Rs 338.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 488.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 141.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 213.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.24% to Rs 1131.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1576.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales338.00488.00 -31 1131.001576.00 -28 OPM %14.7921.93 -10.9619.73 - PBDT58.00115.00 -50 169.00348.00 -51 PBT52.00110.00 -53 149.00326.00 -54 NP-218.0079.00 PL -141.00213.00 PL
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST