Synergy Green Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 119.04 croreNet profit of Synergy Green Industries declined 89.32% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.41% to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 366.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales119.0497.47 22 366.42362.27 1 OPM %8.7615.26 -10.7414.43 - PBDT8.1510.82 -25 28.5338.01 -25 PBT0.327.67 -96 8.2024.99 -67 NP0.413.84 -89 4.6616.89 -72
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 2:54 PM IST