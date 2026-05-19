Synergy Green Industries consolidated net profit declines 89.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.13% to Rs 119.04 crore

Net profit of Synergy Green Industries declined 89.32% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.13% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.41% to Rs 4.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.15% to Rs 366.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 362.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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