Syngene International appoints Siddharth Mittal as MD & CEO

Syngene International announced that Siddharth Mittal has assumed charge as the company's managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2026.

He succeeds Peter Bains, who completed his tenure as MD & CEO on 30 June 2026.

Siddharth Mittal joins Syngene from Biocon, where he most recently served as managing director and CEO. During his 13-year tenure at Biocon, he also served as chief financial officer (CFO) before taking over as MD & CEO. He played a key role in shaping the company's long-term strategy, strengthening commercial operations, expanding its global presence, securing key regulatory approvals, commercializing Biocon's GLP-1 portfolio across major international markets, and driving strategic partnerships and operational excellence.

Syngene International is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.31% to Rs 147.90 crore on a 1.82% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,036.50 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Shares of Syngene International fell 1.83% to close at Rs 431.55 on the BSE.

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