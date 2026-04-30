Syngene International consolidated net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 1036.50 crore

Net profit of Syngene International declined 19.31% to Rs 147.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 1036.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1018.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.17% to Rs 316.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 496.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 3738.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3642.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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