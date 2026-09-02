Syrma JV inaugurates state-of-the-art high-reliability electronics manufacturing facility in Bengaluru
The inauguration marks a significant milestone in the joint venture's efforts to build advanced electronics manufacturing capabilities in India and support customers across domes c and global markets, particularly in sectors where quality, reliability and stringent manufacturing standards are critical.
Located in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, the 20,000 sq. . facility is equipped with advanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Through-Hole Technology (THT) and box-build assembly lines. The facility has been established to address the growing demand for high-reliability electronics across sectors including railways and transportation, industrial electronics, energy and medical electronics, while enabling the joint venture to support global OEMs with high-quality manufacturing in India.
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First Published: Sep 02 2026 | 4:50 PM IST