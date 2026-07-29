Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 101.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.29% to Rs 1588.62 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 101.19% to Rs 100.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.29% to Rs 1588.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 943.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1588.62943.9810.179.18163.3187.73140.8267.15100.0749.74

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