Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 101.19% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 68.29% to Rs 1588.62 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 101.19% to Rs 100.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.29% to Rs 1588.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 943.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1588.62943.98 68 OPM %10.179.18 -PBDT163.3187.73 86 PBT140.8267.15 110 NP100.0749.74 101
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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 5:04 PM IST