Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 54.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 58.49% to Rs 1465.01 croreNet profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 54.63% to Rs 101.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 58.49% to Rs 1465.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 87.07% to Rs 317.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.26% to Rs 4819.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3786.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1465.01924.36 58 4819.063786.69 27 OPM %11.8911.63 -11.308.54 - PBDT172.97114.12 52 534.06314.28 70 PBT151.5793.37 62 449.95239.22 88 NP101.1965.44 55 317.78169.87 87
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST