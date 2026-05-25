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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 278.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 278.26% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

Sales rise 84.53% to Rs 219.35 crore

Net profit of Syschem (India) rose 278.26% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 84.53% to Rs 219.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2276.09% to Rs 10.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.99% to Rs 573.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales219.35118.87 85 573.77331.68 73 OPM %4.271.60 -3.681.20 - PBDT7.331.92 282 18.853.96 376 PBT5.601.01 454 14.791.01 1364 NP1.740.46 278 10.930.46 2276

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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