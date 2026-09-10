Systematic Industries gains on Rs 82.42 crore POWERGRID order

Systematic Industries rose 3.13% to Rs 285 after the company secured an Rs 82.42 crore order from Power Grid Corporation of India (POWERGRID).

The order is for the supply, execution and erection of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) under the OPGW-06 package.

The order was awarded through a domestic competitive bidding process and covers various transmission lines across India. POWERGRID issued the Notifications of Award on 24 August 2026, which were signed on 9 September 2026.

Under the contract, Systematic Industries will supply and install OPGW across transmission lines at pan-India locations. OPGW is a specialised cable that combines power transmission line protection with optical fibre-based communication and data transmission.

The company said the order strengthens its OPGW business and expands its capabilities beyond its traditional wire business into infrastructure solutions. Managing director Siddharth Agarwal said the company expects OPGW to be an important area for future growth as it focuses on power transmission and digital connectivity.

Founded in 2000, Systematic Industries manufactures steel wires and specialised wire solutions for the power and transmission, infrastructure, automobile, agriculture and telecommunications sectors. Its product portfolio includes steel wires, aluminium-clad steel wires, optical fibre cables and OPGW.

On a standalone basis, the company's net profit rose 4.17% to Rs 11.73 crore on 6.03% increase in net sales to Rs 298.83 crore in H2FY26 over H2FY25.

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