Systematix Corporate Services invests Rs 35 cr in wholly owned subsidiary
Systematix Corporate Services announced that the Company has made Investment through rights issue in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e. M/s. Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) aggregating to Rs. 35 crore by subscribing to 17,50,036 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 200/- (including premium of Rs. 190/-) per equity share.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:31 PM IST