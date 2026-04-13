Systematix Corporate Services invests Rs 35 cr in wholly owned subsidiary

Systematix Corporate Services announced that the Company has made Investment through rights issue in its Wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e. M/s. Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) aggregating to Rs. 35 crore by subscribing to 17,50,036 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each at an issue price of Rs. 200/- (including premium of Rs. 190/-) per equity share.