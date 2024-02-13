Systematix Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore

Systematix Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.080.0912.5033.330.010.0300.0100.01