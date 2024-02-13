Sensex (    %)
                        
Systematix Securities reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales decline 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore
Systematix Securities reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.080.09 -11 OPM %12.5033.33 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

