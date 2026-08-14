T & I Global standalone net profit declines 29.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.28% to Rs 30.28 crore

Net profit of T & I Global declined 29.07% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.28% to Rs 30.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.2834.528.1211.702.754.162.423.841.832.58

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