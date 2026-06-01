T & I Global standalone net profit declines 87.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.67% to Rs 41.72 croreNet profit of T & I Global declined 87.18% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 55.67% to Rs 41.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.59% to Rs 6.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.56% to Rs 126.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.7226.80 56 126.2484.41 50 OPM %-8.27-18.88 -4.550.07 - PBDT0.70-2.58 LP 11.173.20 249 PBT0.35-2.92 LP 9.871.96 404 NP0.050.39 -87 6.964.08 71
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:02 AM IST