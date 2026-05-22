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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

T T reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.64% to Rs 57.09 crore

Net profit of T T reported to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.64% to Rs 57.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 92.93% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 191.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 214.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales57.0962.49 -9 191.52214.43 -11 OPM %5.221.58 -5.651.25 - PBDT1.78-0.33 LP 5.45-5.65 LP PBT1.06-0.66 LP 3.51-6.95 LP NP0.69-4.11 LP 0.294.10 -93

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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