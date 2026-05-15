T.V. Today Network consolidated net profit rises 46.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 14.33% to Rs 213.47 crore

Net profit of T.V. Today Network rose 46.67% to Rs 9.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.33% to Rs 213.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.75% to Rs 14.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 74.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.56% to Rs 808.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 993.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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