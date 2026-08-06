TAAL Tech consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.60% to Rs 64.81 crore

Net profit of TAAL Tech rose 41.72% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.60% to Rs 64.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.64.8145.7734.0233.3626.0219.7925.1218.7919.4313.71

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