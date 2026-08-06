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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

TAC Infosec consolidated net profit rises 182.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 102.66% to Rs 19.78 crore

Net profit of TAC Infosec rose 182.25% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 102.66% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.789.76 103 OPM %48.1846.62 -PBDT9.744.89 99 PBT8.934.27 109 NP7.792.76 182

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST