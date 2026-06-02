TACC to collaborate with NUS I-FIM for next-gen advanced materials technologies
TACC, an LNJ Bhilwara Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of HEG, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Functional intelligent Materials (I-FIM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to collaborate in the fields of advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and related disciplines.
The collaboration reflects a shared vision between academia and industry to accelerate the development, validation, and commercialization of next-generation advanced materials technologies, including graphene and other functional nanomaterials.
The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between TACC and NUS I-FIM, combining TACC's industrial and commercialization capabilities with NUS' globally recognized scientific research expertise.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 2:50 PM IST