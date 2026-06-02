TACC to collaborate with NUS I-FIM for next-gen advanced materials technologies

TACC, an LNJ Bhilwara Group company and wholly owned subsidiary of HEG, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Institute for Functional intelligent Materials (I-FIM) at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to collaborate in the fields of advanced materials science, nanotechnology, and related disciplines.

The collaboration reflects a shared vision between academia and industry to accelerate the development, validation, and commercialization of next-generation advanced materials technologies, including graphene and other functional nanomaterials.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation between TACC and NUS I-FIM, combining TACC's industrial and commercialization capabilities with NUS' globally recognized scientific research expertise.