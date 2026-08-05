Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 98.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 98.93% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.951.014.21-3.960.203.050.152.960.032.81

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