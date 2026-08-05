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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 98.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit declines 98.93% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) declined 98.93% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.951.01 -6 OPM %4.21-3.96 -PBDT0.203.05 -93 PBT0.152.96 -95 NP0.032.81 -99

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 5:31 PM IST