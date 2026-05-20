Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) standalone net profit rises 29.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 74.95% to Rs 1.33 croreNet profit of Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics (India) rose 29.09% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.95% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 119.31% to Rs 10.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 17.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.335.31 -75 17.8316.42 9 OPM %-112.7810.36 -2.587.73 - PBDT0.910.81 12 13.696.66 106 PBT0.830.72 15 13.346.28 112 NP0.710.55 29 10.794.92 119
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST