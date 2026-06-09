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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taj GVK Hotels set to open Taj Yelahanka hotel in Bengaluru.

Taj GVK Hotels set to open Taj Yelahanka hotel in Bengaluru.

Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts is set to open Taj Yelahanka hotel in Bengaluru.

Located in North Bengaluru, Taj Yelahanka, will be a 256-key luxury hotel. The hotel is likely to begin operations in the coming months, with its scheduled opening by September 2026, subject to receipt of requisite approvals and completion of the remaining formalities.

The property is expected to benefit from Bengaluru's strong demand for corporate travel, MICE activities, and growing leisure traffic.

In addition to the existing 3-acre site, the Company has an adjacent 4-acre land parcel that may be developed as part of Phase II of the project making the entire project a landmark destination in the Yelahanka micro market.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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