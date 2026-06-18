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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

Taj GVK Hotels to exit Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group

Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
NSE Indices has announced the exclusion of Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts from the Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Tata Group, effective 30 June 2026. The change will take effect at the close of trading on 29 June 2026.

According to a decision taken by the Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (Equity) of NSE Indices, Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts will be removed from the index. No replacement stock will be added following the exclusion.

The index provider said no changes have been made to the Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Aditya Birla Group, Nifty India Corporate Group Index - Mahindra Group, Nifty India Select 5 Corporate Groups (MAATR), and Nifty Conglomerate 50 indices.

 

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, manages a wide range of benchmark, sectoral, thematic, strategy and customised indices under the Nifty brand.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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