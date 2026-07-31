TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 55.09% to Rs 165.00 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 21.86% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.09% to Rs 165.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.165.00106.3930.3529.9549.6532.3943.8329.1431.6625.98

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