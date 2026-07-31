TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 21.86% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 55.09% to Rs 165.00 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 21.86% to Rs 31.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 55.09% to Rs 165.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales165.00106.39 55 OPM %30.3529.95 -PBDT49.6532.39 53 PBT43.8329.14 50 NP31.6625.98 22
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 2:52 PM IST