TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 818.82% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 158.52 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 818.82% to Rs 319.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.09% to Rs 410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 508.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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