TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 818.82% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 158.52 croreNet profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 818.82% to Rs 319.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 158.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 250.09% to Rs 410.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 117.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.07% to Rs 508.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales158.52124.76 27 508.45449.68 13 OPM %29.8326.63 -30.4830.91 - PBDT48.6737.42 30 158.62141.79 12 PBT43.4434.11 27 143.89128.59 12 NP319.7534.80 819 410.27117.19 250
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST