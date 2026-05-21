Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 236.55 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 18.96% to Rs 31.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 236.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.25% to Rs 104.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 870.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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