Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 14.91% to Rs 236.55 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 18.96% to Rs 31.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.91% to Rs 236.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 205.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.25% to Rs 104.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.20% to Rs 870.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 827.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales236.55205.86 15 870.04827.05 5 OPM %17.2816.87 -15.7015.67 - PBDT48.3141.41 17 163.61151.31 8 PBT40.0133.60 19 130.93119.43 10 NP31.6226.58 19 104.1194.43 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 58.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Vinny Overseas standalone net profit declines 58.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastFortnite Returns to App StoreTechnology NewsPersonal Finance