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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 130.37 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 12.72% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 130.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales130.37122.12 7 OPM %10.6510.51 -PBDT11.4810.68 7 PBT8.237.68 7 NP6.295.58 13

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:51 PM IST