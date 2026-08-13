Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 12.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 130.37 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 12.72% to Rs 6.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 130.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.130.37122.1210.6510.5111.4810.688.237.686.295.58

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