Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 79.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 143.97 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 79.51% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 143.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.57% to Rs 29.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 535.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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