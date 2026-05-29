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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 79.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Talbros Engineering standalone net profit rises 79.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 15.03% to Rs 143.97 crore

Net profit of Talbros Engineering rose 79.51% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.03% to Rs 143.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 125.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.57% to Rs 29.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.10% to Rs 535.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales143.97125.16 15 535.76446.09 20 OPM %12.2711.16 -11.2811.16 - PBDT16.0210.38 54 51.4338.46 34 PBT12.987.57 71 39.2927.21 44 NP9.555.32 80 29.1620.17 45

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

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