Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 36.80% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.19.6622.8419.5322.204.415.983.304.842.253.56