Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 19.66 croreNet profit of Tamboli Industries declined 36.80% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.6622.84 -14 OPM %19.5322.20 -PBDT4.415.98 -26 PBT3.304.84 -32 NP2.253.56 -37
