Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.80% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 6:00 PM IST
Sales decline 13.92% to Rs 19.66 crore
Net profit of Tamboli Industries declined 36.80% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.92% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 22.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales19.6622.84 -14 OPM %19.5322.20 -PBDT4.415.98 -26 PBT3.304.84 -32 NP2.253.56 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Aether Industries consolidated net profit declines 50.26% in the December 2023 quarter

Greenply Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit declines 34.54% in the December 2023 quarter

Greenlam Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagatjit Industries consolidated net profit declines 84.58% in the December 2023 quarter

RDB Realty &amp; Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 36.91% in the December 2023 quarter

DCX Systems standalone net profit declines 31.23% in the December 2023 quarter

SKF India consolidated net profit rises 13.28% in the December 2023 quarter

Hindustan Construction Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 182.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Balmer Lawrie &amp; Company consolidated net profit rises 85.06% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon