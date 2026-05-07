Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.90% to Rs 22.75 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 63.35% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.90% to Rs 22.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.24% to Rs 9.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.72% to Rs 80.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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