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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Tamboli Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 10.29% to Rs 18.43 crore

Net profit of Tamboli Industries rose 64.57% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.29% to Rs 18.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.4316.71 10 OPM %20.3513.17 -PBDT3.932.84 38 PBT2.821.70 66 NP2.091.27 65

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST