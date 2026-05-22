Tamil Nadu CM Vijay expands cabinet with VCK, IUML ministers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay expanded his cabinet on Friday by inducting two more ministers from alliance parties, taking the total strength of the council of ministers to 35, the constitutional maximum.

Vanni Arasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and A. M. Shahjahan of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) took oath as ministers at Lok Bhavan in Chennai. Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy.

Vanni Arasu was elected from the Tindivanam Assembly constituency, while Shahjahan represents the Papanasam constituency. Both VCK and IUML, which have two MLAs each, had extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government after the 2026 Assembly elections.

The induction marks the first time VCK has secured representation in the Tamil Nadu cabinet. Media reports said Shahjahan is expected to handle Minority Welfare and Wakf-related portfolios, while Vanni Arasu may oversee Social Justice-related departments.

The cabinet expansion further strengthens the coalition government led by Vijay, whose TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Congress, VCK and IUML are now part of the ruling coalition, while CPI and CPI(M) continue to extend outside support.

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