Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reports standalone net profit of Rs 5.74 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.23% to Rs 1132.04 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers reported to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.23% to Rs 1132.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1129.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1132.041129.4010.158.9885.7165.517.68-11.825.74-7.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News