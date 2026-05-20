Tamil Nadu Petro Products consolidated net profit declines 69.90% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 72.66% to Rs 124.22 crore

Net profit of Tamil Nadu Petro Products declined 69.90% to Rs 8.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 72.66% to Rs 124.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 454.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 67.01% to Rs 97.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.70% to Rs 1464.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1823.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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