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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Landsmill Green Limited, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Landsmill Green Limited, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Regency Ceramics Ltd and JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2026.

Tamil Nadu Telecommunications Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 14.34 at 11:55 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11657 shares in the past one month.

 

Landsmill Green Limited soared 20.00% to Rs 0.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 28.39. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4517 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3206 shares in the past one month.

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Regency Ceramics Ltd exploded 19.99% to Rs 39.92. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 51784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1058 shares in the past one month.

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd spurt 18.40% to Rs 10.36. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13880 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 12:50 PM IST