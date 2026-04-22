Tamil Nadu to vote in single phase on 23 April

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on 23 April 2026, with counting of votes scheduled for 4 May 2026.

According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 5,67,07,380 voters are eligible to cast their votes in the state.

Polling preparations are in full swing across Tamil Nadu, with authorities ramping up awareness campaigns through banners, posters and public messaging to encourage higher voter participation.

In Chennai, voter turnout has historically remained in the range of 60% to 65%, prompting efforts to boost participation this time. Security has been tightened, and polling will be monitored through 100% webcasting to ensure transparency.

Polling officials are set to take charge of booths from the evening of 22 April, ahead of voting from 7 am on polling day. Arrangements including water, restrooms, wheelchairs, electricity and shelter facilities are being put in place at all polling stations.