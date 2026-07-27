Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rallied 11.20% to settle at Rs 892.80 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 34.97% to Rs 411.51 crore on 17.52% increase in total income to Rs 1,900.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.Profit before provisions and contingencies jumped 48.22% YoY to Rs 611.07 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.
In Q1 FY27, net interest income (NII) jumped 32.01% YoY to Rs 765.08 crore. Total deposits stood at Rs 64,409 crore in Q1 FY27, up 19.71% compared with Rs 53,803 crore in Q1 FY26. CASA increased 16.94% YoY to Rs 16,852 crore in Q1 FY27. Gross advances climbed 27.01% to Rs 57,306 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 45,120 crore in Q1 FY26.
The gross NPA ratio declined to 0.69% as of June 2026 from 1.22% as of June 2025 and 0.73% as of March 2026, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.17% as of June 2026 from 0.33% as of June 2025 and 0.18% as of March 2026.
The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 31.30% and 29.99%, respectively, at the end of 30 June 2026.
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST