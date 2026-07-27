Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 35% YoY to Rs 412 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rallied 11.20% to settle at Rs 892.80 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 34.97% to Rs 411.51 crore on 17.52% increase in total income to Rs 1,900.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before provisions and contingencies jumped 48.22% YoY to Rs 611.07 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

In Q1 FY27, net interest income (NII) jumped 32.01% YoY to Rs 765.08 crore. Total deposits stood at Rs 64,409 crore in Q1 FY27, up 19.71% compared with Rs 53,803 crore in Q1 FY26. CASA increased 16.94% YoY to Rs 16,852 crore in Q1 FY27. Gross advances climbed 27.01% to Rs 57,306 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 45,120 crore in Q1 FY26.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 0.69% as of June 2026 from 1.22% as of June 2025 and 0.73% as of March 2026, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.17% as of June 2026 from 0.33% as of June 2025 and 0.18% as of March 2026.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 31.30% and 29.99%, respectively, at the end of 30 June 2026.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu).

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