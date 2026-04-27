Tamilnad Mercantile Bank ends higher after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 374 cr

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rallied 6.99% to settle at Rs 684.60 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 28.01% to Rs 373.65 crore on 16.22% increase in total income to Rs 1792.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before provisions and contingencies jumped 29.28% YoY to Rs 522.31 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

In Q4 FY26, net interest income (NII) jumped 15.5% YoY to Rs 1,550.38 crore while NII margin increased 27 bps YoY to 4.18%.

Total deposits stood at Rs 61,712 crore in Q4 FY26, up 14.94% compared with Rs 53,689 crore in Q4 FY25. CASA increased 22.35% YoY to Rs 17,365 crore in Q4 March 2026. Gross advances climbed 20.32% to Rs 53,379 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 44,366 crore in Q4 FY25.

The gross NPA ratio declined to 0.73% as of March 2026 from 0.91% as of December 2025 and 1.25% as of March 2025, while the net NPA ratio improved to 0.18% as of March 2026 from 0.20% as of December 2025 and 0.36% as of March 2025.

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and CET1 ratio stood at 33.73% and 32.27%, respectively, at the end of 31st March 2026.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 13.1% to Rs 1,337.55 crore on 9.03% rise in total income to Rs 6,696.49 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended final dividend of Rs 12.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY26.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu).