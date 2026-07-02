Tamilnad Mercantile Bank gains after Q1 business update; advances rise 27% YoY

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 2.55% to Rs 748.95 after the private sector lender reported healthy business growth for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Total business increased 23.04% year-on-year and 5.76% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,21,715 crore as of 30 June 2026.

Total advances jumped 27.01% year-on-year and 7.36% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 57,306 crore, while total deposits rose 19.71% year-on-year and 4.37% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 64,409 crore.

CASA deposits stood at Rs 16,852 crore, up 16.94% year-on-year but down 2.95% from Rs 17,365 crore as of 31 March 2026.

The bank said the figures are provisional and subject to limited review by its statutory central auditors.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) is one of the renowned old private sector banks, having its headquarters in Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu).

The banks standalone net profit jumped 28.01% to Rs 373.65 crore on 16.22% increase in total income to Rs 1792.14 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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