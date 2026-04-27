Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 28.01% in the March 2026 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 15.56% to Rs 1550.38 croreNet profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 28.01% to Rs 373.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 291.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 15.56% to Rs 1550.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1341.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.10% to Rs 1337.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1182.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 9.98% to Rs 5819.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5291.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income1550.381341.68 16 5819.425291.26 10 OPM %71.4571.56 -72.5470.21 - PBDT503.52386.78 30 1806.601574.89 15 PBT503.52386.78 30 1806.601574.89 15 NP373.65291.90 28 1337.551182.61 13
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST