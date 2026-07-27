Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 34.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.92% to Rs 1662.43 crore

Net profit of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank rose 34.97% to Rs 411.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 304.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 19.92% to Rs 1662.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1386.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1662.431386.2473.1570.65557.14403.92557.14403.92411.51304.89

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