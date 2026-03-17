Tamilnadu Petroproducts temporarily shuts operations at Manali plant

Tamilnadu Petroproducts said that the operations at its Propylene Oxide plant in Manali have been temporarily shutdown.

The disruption follows a government directive to suspend crude-based feedstock supplies to downstream industries amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Consequent to this, there is a stoppage of propylene supply, the key raw material for PO plant, leading to temporary disruption in the operations of PO plant at Manali".

"This temporary shutdown constitutes a force majeure event, and we are currently unable to quantify its impact. Any further material updates will be promptly communicated to the Stock Exchanges, the company said in a statement.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts has three divisions, namely, heavy chemicals division (HCD), linear alkyl benzene division (LAB) and propylene oxide (PO). The LAB division is engaged in manufacturing linear alkyl benzene (LAB), which is a key input for manufacturing detergents. heavy chemicals division is engaged in manufacturing caustic soda and chlorine (by-product of caustic soda). In FY19, TPL started manufacturing propylene oxide (PO).

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