Tuesday, March 17, 2026 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnadu Petroproducts temporarily shuts operations at Manali plant

Tamilnadu Petroproducts temporarily shuts operations at Manali plant

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Tamilnadu Petroproducts said that the operations at its Propylene Oxide plant in Manali have been temporarily shutdown.

The disruption follows a government directive to suspend crude-based feedstock supplies to downstream industries amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Consequent to this, there is a stoppage of propylene supply, the key raw material for PO plant, leading to temporary disruption in the operations of PO plant at Manali".

"This temporary shutdown constitutes a force majeure event, and we are currently unable to quantify its impact. Any further material updates will be promptly communicated to the Stock Exchanges, the company said in a statement.

 

Tamilnadu Petroproducts has three divisions, namely, heavy chemicals division (HCD), linear alkyl benzene division (LAB) and propylene oxide (PO). The LAB division is engaged in manufacturing linear alkyl benzene (LAB), which is a key input for manufacturing detergents. heavy chemicals division is engaged in manufacturing caustic soda and chlorine (by-product of caustic soda). In FY19, TPL started manufacturing propylene oxide (PO).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Camlin Fine Sciences postpones acquisition of balance stake in Vinpai

Camlin Fine Sciences postpones acquisition of balance stake in Vinpai

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jyoti CNC Automation spurts on value buying

Jyoti CNC Automation spurts on value buying

NOCIL climbs after board clears Rs 130-cr capex for rubber chemicals facility expansion

NOCIL climbs after board clears Rs 130-cr capex for rubber chemicals facility expansion

Goldiam International opens two retail stores in Pune

Goldiam International opens two retail stores in Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayNifty 50 IndexGold and Silver Rate TodayForce Motors Share PriceFuel Crisis in IndiaApple Ipad Air M4 LaunchPakistan-Afghanistan ConflictPersonal Finance