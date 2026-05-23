Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.14% to Rs 25.67 crore

Net Loss of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.14% to Rs 25.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.37% to Rs 91.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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