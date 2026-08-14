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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Tamilnadu Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 14.87% to Rs 21.36 crore

Net profit of Tamilnadu Steel Tubes declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 14.87% to Rs 21.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 25.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.3625.09 -15 OPM %1.831.20 -PBDT0.310.16 94 PBT0.130.05 160 NP0.020.05 -60

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:05 PM IST